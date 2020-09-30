Coronavirus: Latest modelling suggests Ontario could see around 1,000 COVID-19 cases a day in October, officials say
When presenting Ontario’s latest COVID-19 modelling data on Wednesday, Adalsteinn Brown, Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, said COVID-19 cases in the province are now doubling almost every 10 to 12 days, and that the the province could see upwards of 1,000 cases a day in October “unless adherence to public health measures start to tamp down that transmission.”