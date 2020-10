Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they’re investigating after one of the washrooms at Collingwood Collegiate Institute was vandalized.

Police say the bathroom was marked with graffiti involving a “threat,” although officers did not specify the nature of the threat.

#CWoodOPP is currently investigating an incident at Collingwood Collegiate Institute (school washroom was marked with graffiti involving a threat). We are committed to #publicsafety. As a result, there will be an increase in police presence in the area @TownCollingwood ^kv pic.twitter.com/bnxF9Spabw — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 1, 2020

OPP say there will be an increased police presence in the area on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.