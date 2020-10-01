Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

6 active cases of COVID-19 remain in New Brunswick as of Thursday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 10:56 am
New Brunswick health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, and say six cases remain active.

The province has confirmed 200 COVID-19 cases to date and has seen 192 recoveries.

There have also been two deaths from the virus, both in the Campbellton region.

No New Brunswickers are currently in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

Public health says 77,974 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in total.

New Brunswick continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickPandemicPublic healthatlantic bubbleActive Casescovid testing
