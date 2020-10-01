6 active cases of COVID-19 remain in New Brunswick as of Thursday

New Brunswick health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, and say six cases remain active.
The province has confirmed 200 COVID-19 cases to date and has seen 192 recoveries.
There have also been two deaths from the virus, both in the Campbellton region.
No New Brunswickers are currently in hospital as a result of COVID-19.
Public health says 77,974 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in total.
New poll reveals how concerned Canadians are about a second wave of COVID-19
New Brunswick continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.
Trending Stories
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments