OPP takes over policing duties in Orangeville

It’s a changing of the guard in Orangeville with the OPP taking over policing duties in the town as of 12 p.m. on Thursday.

In May, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission approved the disbanding of the Orangeville Police Service, paving the way for the town to transfer to OPP services.

“Though the town faces challenges similar to larger urban centres and hosts many visitors, it continues to maintain its sense of community,” OPP commissioner Thomas Carrique said.

“The Ontario Provincial Police looks forward to providing policing services to the Town of Orangeville while creating and developing relationships with the community.”

Orangeville police ends its service after having been in existence since 1864.

The town said there will be a four-week transition period as the OPP’s Dufferin detachment will provide coverage of calls for service under the interim detachment commander, Acting Insp. Nicol Randall.

For the next month, it appears OPP officers from neighbouring jurisdictions will provide service while former Orangeville police officers hired by the OPP begin their training.

According to the Orangeville Citizen, 85 per cent of uniformed officers who applied to the OPP received a job offer. Orangeville police Chief Wayne Kalinski did not apply to the OPP.

The satellite building at 390 C Line will not be accessible to the public until renovations are complete in early November 2020.

For non-emergencies, Orangeville residents can call 1-888-310-1122. To reach the Orangeville building of the OPP Dufferin detachment, call 519-942-1711.

As always, call 911 in an emergency.