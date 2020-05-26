Menu

Crime

Orangeville Police Service to disband, OPP to take over

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 11:47 am
According to town officials, once the agreement is in place with the OPP, employees with the Orangeville Police Service will be terminated.
Orangeville police / Twitter

The Orangeville Police Service (OPS) will officially disband as the Town of Orangeville is expected to enter into an agreement with Ontario’s solicitor general ministry for the OPP’s services.

The disbandment of the OPS was approved by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission after Orangeville council approved a costing proposal for the OPP in December.

READ MORE: Orangeville police investigating shooting at local residence

“This completes an important step in the transition to OPP and future cost savings for the town,” Orangeville Mayor Sandy Brown said in a statement.

According to town officials, once the agreement is in place with the OPP, employees with the Orangeville Police Service will be terminated.

READ MORE: Three teens arrested, charged after stolen vehicle recovered in Orangeville: OPP

Officials say many of the employees “may be offered positions with the OPP” and that the majority have applied to the OPP.

Story continues below advertisement

The transition is expected to happen by Oct. 1.

