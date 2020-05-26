Orangeville Police Service to disband, OPP to take over

Send this page to someone via email

The Orangeville Police Service (OPS) will officially disband as the Town of Orangeville is expected to enter into an agreement with Ontario’s solicitor general ministry for the OPP’s services.

The disbandment of the OPS was approved by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission after Orangeville council approved a costing proposal for the OPP in December.

“This completes an important step in the transition to OPP and future cost savings for the town,” Orangeville Mayor Sandy Brown said in a statement.

According to town officials, once the agreement is in place with the OPP, employees with the Orangeville Police Service will be terminated.

Officials say many of the employees “may be offered positions with the OPP” and that the majority have applied to the OPP.

The transition is expected to happen by Oct. 1.