Crime

Orangeville police investigating shooting at local residence

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 1:31 pm
Police arrived at the scene on Amanda Street and spoke to the occupants of the home, including a 57-year-old woman who was shot in the arm.
Orangeville police / Twitter

Police in Orangeville, Ont. are investigating a shooting that took place during the early morning hours of Friday at an Amanda Street residence.

According to authorities, at about 12:30 a.m., officers received a report of gunshots.

Police arrived at the scene on Amanda Street and spoke to the occupants of the home, including a 57-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm, officers say.

The woman was subsequently transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, the incident was not random, and the suspects are known to each other.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a grey, four-door Hyundai with the licence plate CLKH425 leave the area travelling north at a high rate of speed.

According to officers, a black Volkswagen sedan was also seen in the area at the time.

Police say they’re interested in locating and speaking to the occupants of both vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orangeville Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

