Politics

Ontario will abide by judge’s ruling against carbon tax stickers, energy minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2020 9:10 am
TORONTO – The Ontario government says it will not appeal a court ruling against its anti-carbon tax stickers.

Energy Minister Greg Rickford’s office says the province will abide by the decision.

Read more: Ontario government argues carbon tax stickers on gas pumps help free expression

Earlier this month, a Superior Court judge struck down the law that forced gas stations to display the stickers.

Justice Edward Morgan said the Progressive Conservative government went too far in mandating the stickers, and the legislation could not be justified under the charter.

Read more: Court rules Ontario government’s law on federal carbon tax stickers unconstitutional

Under the law, gas stations that didn’t display the stickers faced fines of up to $10,000 per day, though a judge later lowered the daily penalty to $150.

Morgan said in his ruling the companies can now choose to leave them up or tear them down.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
