Politics

Ontario government argues carbon tax stickers on gas pumps help free expression

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2019 9:58 am
An anti-carbon gas sticker is displayed at a gas pump on September 27, 2019.
An anti-carbon gas sticker is displayed at a gas pump on September 27, 2019. Gabby Rodrigues / Global News

TORONTO – Ontario’s government says its law mandating that gas stations display anti-carbon tax stickers helps the cause of freedom of expression.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is challenging the law as unconstitutional, saying it violates free speech provisions because it constitutes compelled political speech.

The government’s statement of defence, which the CCLA has posted on its website, argues that the suit should be dismissed.

READ MORE: Ontario energy minister blames Liberal staffers for removing anti-carbon tax stickers

It says the CCLA doesn’t have standing to bring the challenge because it isn’t a gas retailer and therefore isn’t affected by the law.

The government also argues that the law “furthers the purposes of freedom of expression” by promoting informed consumer choice and transparency.

The stickers became mandatory shortly before the federal election campaign began.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Doug FordOntario governmentFord governmentpc governmentCanadian Civil Liberties AssociationCCLAontario poltiicsGas PumpsCarbon Tax Stickersanti carbonAnti-Carbon Stickerscarbon stickersontario carbonontario carbon tax stickers
