Coronavirus: 1 new case in Peterborough area, overall total increases to 121

Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of novel coronavirus for Peterborough and area on Wednesday.

That increases the overall case total to 121 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the health unit’s cases, 11 are active and 108 cases have been resolved.

An outbreak remains in effect at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough after a second employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The health unit also reports more than 29,150 people have been tested for the virus. A drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park in Peterborough runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays for asymptomatic patients; testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, both occurring in Peterborough in April.