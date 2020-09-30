Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec City police arrest man after social media threats targeting mayor

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 4:19 pm
Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume speaks on Wednesday, July 3, 2013 in Quebec City.
Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume speaks on Wednesday, July 3, 2013 in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec City police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with online threats made toward the mayor.

The 41-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after 11 a.m. after an investigation led police to his home.

Police say the man is facing charges of criminal harassment. He was questioned by investigators and released on the promise to appear.

READ MORE: Quebec City police investigating online threats targeting mayor

Mayor Régis Labeaume filed a complaint with the local police department earlier this week, saying he was the target of threats on social media. The police launched an investigation Monday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

At a press conference Tuesday, Labeaume confirmed the messages were related to the city’s decision to pull advertising from a local radio station.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials claimed CHOI Radio X is promoting “opposition” to sanitary measures implemented by the provincial government to limit the spread of COVID-19. Several companies have followed suit, including Hydro-Quebec and Desjardins.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Quebec City yanks advertising at local radio station over opposition to coronavirus measures

RNC media, the owner of the radio station, issued a statement Monday saying that it wants to continue to inform listeners while maintaining a critical sense of the news.

Quebec City is set to enter the provincial government’s red zone of its coronavirus alert system after cases and outbreaks spiked in recent weeks. The designation calls for tighter restrictions for a 28-day period in the region.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Quebec City pulls advertising from controversial FM radio station' Coronavirus: Quebec City pulls advertising from controversial FM radio station
Coronavirus: Quebec City pulls advertising from controversial FM radio station

With files from the Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec CityQuebec City policeRégis Labeaume
Flyers
More weekly flyers