Quebec City police arrest man after social media threats targeting mayor

Quebec City police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with online threats made toward the mayor.

The 41-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after 11 a.m. after an investigation led police to his home.

Police say the man is facing charges of criminal harassment. He was questioned by investigators and released on the promise to appear.

Mayor Régis Labeaume filed a complaint with the local police department earlier this week, saying he was the target of threats on social media. The police launched an investigation Monday.

At a press conference Tuesday, Labeaume confirmed the messages were related to the city’s decision to pull advertising from a local radio station.

Officials claimed CHOI Radio X is promoting “opposition” to sanitary measures implemented by the provincial government to limit the spread of COVID-19. Several companies have followed suit, including Hydro-Quebec and Desjardins.

RNC media, the owner of the radio station, issued a statement Monday saying that it wants to continue to inform listeners while maintaining a critical sense of the news.

Quebec City is set to enter the provincial government’s red zone of its coronavirus alert system after cases and outbreaks spiked in recent weeks. The designation calls for tighter restrictions for a 28-day period in the region.

