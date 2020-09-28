Quebec City yanks advertising at local radio station over opposition to coronavirus measures

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec City has announced that it will no longer invest in advertising on the airwaves of CHOI Radio X station.

In a statement released Monday, the city denounced the behaviour of the owners of the radio station, which “constitutes a danger to public health and the well-being of the citizens of Quebec.”

Officials allege CHOI is promoting dissidence to the health measures put in place to counter the spread of COVID-19.

“By their choice to promote opposition to health measures, the owners of this radio station endanger the health and potentially the lives of citizens of Quebec and elsewhere,” said David O’Brien, communications manager for the city.

“Under the guise of the idea of ​​freedom of opinion, this organization promotes ideas opposing health measures.”

O’Brien that the current situation is so critical in Quebec City that the city has reactivated its crisis management unit, which had been on watch since July.

“The City of Quebec can absolutely not endorse, through its advertising and financial participation, the behaviour of the owners of CHOI. This behaviour is likely to increase the current level of contamination which has a major impact on public health and on the local economy. “