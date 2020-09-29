Quebec City police investigating online threats targeting mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume has filed a complaint with police after receiving threats on social media.

The Service de Police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) confirmed Tuesday that it has opened an investigation involving at least one person.

The city announced Monday that it will no longer place advertising on CHOI Radio X, a local radio station.

Officials accused the station of promoting “opposition” to COVID-19 sanitary measures and of constituting a “danger to public health.”

RNC media, the owner of the radio station, issued a statement Monday saying that it wants to continue to inform listeners while maintaining a critical sense of the news.

The company said it does not accept “any tendentious and spurious association with the conspiracy movement.”