Crime

Quebec City police investigating online threats targeting mayor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2020 10:57 am
Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume has filed a complaint with the local police department.
Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume has filed a complaint with police after receiving threats on social media.

The Service de Police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) confirmed Tuesday that it has opened an investigation involving at least one person.

The city announced Monday that it will no longer place advertising on CHOI Radio X, a local radio station.

READ MORE: Quebec City yanks advertising at local radio station over opposition to coronavirus measures

Officials accused the station of promoting “opposition” to COVID-19 sanitary measures and of constituting a “danger to public health.”

RNC media, the owner of the radio station, issued a statement Monday saying that it wants to continue to inform listeners while maintaining a critical sense of the news.

The company said it does not accept “any tendentious and spurious association with the conspiracy movement.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
