Thief steals P25 radios, PPE from Kitchener fire hall: police

Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for some equipment which was pilfered from a Kitchener fire station on Tuesday.

Police were called to the station at around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning for a report of the theft.

It is believed that someone entered the station on Lancaster Avenue on Tuesday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and stole two P25 radios along with personal protection equipment.

Police say the radios are each valued at $3500.

Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

