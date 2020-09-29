Menu

Crime

Waterloo Regional Police officer arrested on charges of breach of probation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 6:11 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

For the third time in the last two months, a Waterloo Regional Police officer has been arrested.

This time, Waterloo police say a veteran officer has been charged with breach of probation by police in London.

Read more: Another Waterloo police officer arrested for off-duty incident

Waterloo police say the officer, a 21-year member with the force, was arrested on Sept. 25.

They say the officer was convicted in January of 2019 of three counts of assault and another count of assault with a weapon. The recent arrest stems from probation with regards to those convictions.

The incident occurred while the officer was off-duty.

Police added that the officer is currently suspended without pay

Read more: Waterloo officer faces charges in connection to Hamilton, Kitchener incidents

Two other officers were arrested in August in connection to off-duty incidents.

As in the other two cases, police say they are not releasing the officer’s name to protect the identity of the victim.

