Crime

Waterloo officer faces charges in connection to Hamilton, Kitchener incidents

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 4:13 pm
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve.
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A second-year constable with the Waterloo Region Police was arrested and charged with assault for off-duty incidents on Sunday, the service says.

Waterloo police say Hamilton police conducted an investigation before assault charges were laid against the man.

Read more: Waterloo police officer charged with assault after ‘interaction’ at detention unit: SIU

Police say the alleged incidents occurred Hamilton and Kitchener between January and October of last year.

Waterloo police say they assisted Hamilton police in making the arrest.

Read more: SIU clears Waterloo officer after man breaks arm during arrest

Police did not provide any further details about the officer other than to say the charges involve a patrol constable in North Division. Police say the move is in an attempt to protect the identity of the victim.

The man is scheduled to appear in court in Hamilton on Oct. 16.

