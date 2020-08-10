Waterloo officer faces charges in connection to Hamilton, Kitchener incidents

Send this page to someone via email

A second-year constable with the Waterloo Region Police was arrested and charged with assault for off-duty incidents on Sunday, the service says.

Waterloo police say Hamilton police conducted an investigation before assault charges were laid against the man.

Police say the alleged incidents occurred Hamilton and Kitchener between January and October of last year.

Waterloo police say they assisted Hamilton police in making the arrest.

Police did not provide any further details about the officer other than to say the charges involve a patrol constable in North Division. Police say the move is in an attempt to protect the identity of the victim.

The man is scheduled to appear in court in Hamilton on Oct. 16.