Number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta rises to 1,582 on Wednesday

There have been 153 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death confirmed in the last 24 hours, Alberta Health reported Wednesday afternoon.

There are currently 1,582 active cases in the province; 832 in the Edmonton zone and 585 in the Calgary zone.

As of Wednesday, there are 64 Albertans in hospital with the disease; 13 in intensive care units.

An additional fatality was reported Wednesday: a man in his 70s from the Edmonton zone. The man who died was not in a continuing care facility, the province said.

When it comes to schools, seven Alberta schools were listed under the province’s outbreak “watch” list; five in Edmonton and two in Calgary. A school is put under watch status when an outbreak is declared with five or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

Seventeen regions are listed under the province’s “watch” list, meaning that area has at least 10 active cases and more than 50 active cases per 100,000 population.

The City of Edmonton and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo are listed on the “watch” list.

On Tuesday, Alberta reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death linked to the disease.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 1,571 active cases in Alberta.

