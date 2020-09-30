Menu

Health

Number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta rises to 1,582 on Wednesday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Click to play video 'COVID-19 herd immunity approach would have ‘serious and deadly impact’ on Albertans: Hinshaw' COVID-19 herd immunity approach would have ‘serious and deadly impact’ on Albertans: Hinshaw
WATCH (Sept. 28): Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw addressed herd immunity when it comes to COVID-19, saying an estimated 50 to 70 per cent of the population would need to be immune to prevent it from spreading widely. Hinshaw explained how the science shows for this specific coronavirus, a herd immunity approach would have a serious and deadly impact on Albertans and is not recommended.

There have been 153 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death confirmed in the last 24 hours, Alberta Health reported Wednesday afternoon.

There are currently 1,582 active cases in the province; 832 in the Edmonton zone and 585 in the Calgary zone.

As of Wednesday, there are 64 Albertans in hospital with the disease; 13 in intensive care units.

An additional fatality was reported Wednesday: a man in his 70s from the Edmonton zone. The man who died was not in a continuing care facility, the province said.

Read more: Alberta records 160 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death Tuesday

When it comes to schools, seven Alberta schools were listed under the province’s outbreak “watch” list; five in Edmonton and two in Calgary. A school is put under watch status when an outbreak is declared with five or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

Read more: Health Canada approves rapid coronavirus test after feds put 7.9M on order

Seventeen regions are listed under the province’s “watch” list, meaning that area has at least 10 active cases and more than 50 active cases per 100,000 population.

The City of Edmonton and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo are listed on the “watch” list.

On Tuesday, Alberta reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death linked to the disease.

Trending Stories

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 1,571 active cases in Alberta.

READ MORE: 406 new Alberta COVID-19 cases over weekend, Hinshaw warns that herd immunity approach ‘serious and deadly’

Click to play video 'Calgary sees increase in rate of transmission of COVID-19' Calgary sees increase in rate of transmission of COVID-19
Calgary sees increase in rate of transmission of COVID-19

READ MORE: Coronavirus face coverings under the nose equivalent to ‘not wearing a mask’: experts

Click to play video 'Alberta says it has avoided second COVID-19 wave' Alberta says it has avoided second COVID-19 wave
