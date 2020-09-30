N.S. RCMP now investigating missing person as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

After finding human remains, Nova Scotia RCMP say they are now investigating the case of a missing person as a homicide.

Police say Colton James Cook was reported missing on Sept. 27. On Sept. 29, his body was found near the intersection of Saunder Road and Raynardton Road in Yarmouth County.

Cook’s death is considered suspicious, RCMP said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 902-365-3120 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

