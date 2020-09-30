Menu

Crime

N.S. RCMP now investigating missing person as homicide

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 5:40 pm
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge. Global News

After finding human remains, Nova Scotia RCMP say they are now investigating the case of a missing person as a homicide.

Police say Colton James Cook was reported missing on Sept. 27. On Sept. 29, his body was found near the intersection of Saunder Road and Raynardton Road in Yarmouth County.



Read more: Police say two people charged in connection with July break-ins in Halifax

Cook’s death is considered suspicious, RCMP said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 902-365-3120 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPHomicidemissing personNova Scotia RCMPNova Scotia CrimeYarmouthSaunder RoadColton James Cook
