Police say two people charged in connection with July break-ins in Halifax

Halifax police say two people have been charged in connection to two break-ins that occurred in July, at a gym in Halifax.

Police say a break-in was reported on July 11 after one or more suspects broke into a building on Coburg Road and stole electronic equipment from a gym.

Police say suspects broke into the same building the day before and stole two bicycles.

On Wednesday, police charged a 46-year-old man in connection to both break-ins. A 45-year-old woman was also charged in connection to the first incident, police say.

Both will appear in court at a later date to face those charges.

