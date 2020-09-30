Menu

Crime

Police say two people charged in connection with July break-ins in Halifax

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 3:37 pm
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020.
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax police say two people have been charged in connection to two break-ins that occurred in July, at a gym in Halifax.

Police say a break-in was reported on July 11 after one or more suspects broke into a building on Coburg Road and stole electronic equipment from a gym.

Police say suspects broke into the same building the day before and stole two bicycles.

On Wednesday, police charged a 46-year-old man in connection to both break-ins. A 45-year-old woman was also charged in connection to the first incident, police say.

Both will appear in court at a later date to face those charges.

