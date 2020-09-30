1 new case of COVID-19 in Kingston region Wednesday, 18 active

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston, Ont., region Wednesday.

The case was identified in a woman in her 40s, according to the KFL&A COVID-19 dashboard.

This is in addition to a child in elementary school identified later Tuesday evening, that was not counted in KFL&A’s dashboard until Wednesday.

Global News learned that the child that tested positive for the virus Tuesday was a student at J.J. O’Neill’s Catholic School in Napanee.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, says all the students in the affected class have been sent home for precautionary measures to be tested.

Moore also said both cases are still under investigation, but it is likely that travel is a component of transmission in both cases.

“I do think we’ll find a travel-related component risk to these two new cases and we are, in an abundance of caution, going to be testing individuals in the classroom of one of the schools, but I honestly don’t believe we’ll find any new cases in that environment,” Moore said in an interview Wednesday.

Wednesday’s new case brings the region’s total active case up to 18, with 135 total and 117 resolved.

Moore said public health is currently monitoring about 150 close contacts of the region’s positive cases.