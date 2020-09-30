OPP seize, destroy more than 10,000 illegal cannabis plants in Midland, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they’ve seized and destroyed more than 10,000 illegal cannabis plants that were being grown at an industrial building on Highway 12 in Midland, Ont.

Officers say a concerned citizen called police on Sunday about “suspicious activity” at the complex at 16567 Highway 12.

Police arrived and noticed there were signs of a cannabis grow-op, and on Tuesday evening, officers executed a search warrant at the building.

Officers found what they say appeared to be a “professional, high quality” operation that was growing thousands of cannabis plants that were developing from seedling to flower — a process OPP says spans two-and-a-half to three months.

“It was evident that further mass production installations were to be made,” OPP say. “It is not believed that a harvest of the plants had been completed or that any distribution had taken place.”

All the plants were removed and destroyed, while the equipment used to grow the plants was seized.

Police haven’t made any arrests yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

