Crime

OPP seize 235 cannabis plants in Caledon, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 11:59 am
Police say a Cannabis Act warrant was executed on Wednesday and that officers seized 235 cannabis plants that were about five to seven feet in height.
Police say a Cannabis Act warrant was executed on Wednesday and that officers seized 235 cannabis plants that were about five to seven feet in height.

Local OPP say they seized 235 cannabis plants from a Heather Street address in Caledon, Ont.

Police say that a Cannabis Act warrant was executed on Wednesday and that officers seized 235 cannabis plants that were about five to seven feet in height.

Read more: 4 arrested after 2,300 cannabis plants seized from farm near Lindsay, Ont.

Police say the plants were seized so they can be destroyed.

Officers say the plants were seized to be destroyed.
Officers say the plants were seized to be destroyed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

CaledonCaledon OPPCaledon newscannabis plants seizedCaledon cannabis plantsHeather Street Caledon
