OPP seize 235 cannabis plants in Caledon, Ont.

Local OPP say they seized 235 cannabis plants from a Heather Street address in Caledon, Ont.

Police say that a Cannabis Act warrant was executed on Wednesday and that officers seized 235 cannabis plants that were about five to seven feet in height.

Police say the plants were seized so they can be destroyed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

