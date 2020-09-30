2 new cases of COVID-19 in Hastings, Prince Edward, total now 4

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the region Wednesday.

Those two new cases are still under investigation, but both were confirmed Tuesday.

The region’s other two cases were confirmed Sept. 24, with the case transmitted through close contact, and Sept. 28, which public health has now determined to be transmitted through “local transmission,” otherwise known as community transmission.

This means the person who tested positive on Sept. 28 caught the disease somewhere in the local community, rather than through travel or from a close contact who has recently tested positive.

On Wednesday, Global News reported that three different Belleville Shoppers Drug Marts were impacted by at least one case of COVID-19. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health and Loblaws, which owns Shoppers Drug Mart, would not say how many Shoppers Drug Mart employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

1:15 Coronavirus: Latest modelling suggests Ontario could see around 1,000 COVID-19 cases a day in October, officials say Coronavirus: Latest modelling suggests Ontario could see around 1,000 COVID-19 cases a day in October, officials say