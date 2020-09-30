Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2 new cases of COVID-19 in Hastings, Prince Edward, total now 4

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 1:12 pm
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reporting new cases of COVID-19 for the region.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reporting new cases of COVID-19 for the region. Global Kingston

Ontario’s Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the region Wednesday.

Those two new cases are still under investigation, but both were confirmed Tuesday.

The region’s other two cases were confirmed Sept. 24, with the case transmitted through close contact, and Sept. 28, which public health has now determined to be transmitted through “local transmission,” otherwise known as community transmission.

Read more: 3 Shoppers Drug Marts in Belleville, Ont., impacted by COVID-19

This means the person who tested positive on Sept. 28 caught the disease somewhere in the local community, rather than through travel or from a close contact who has recently tested positive.

Trending Stories

On Wednesday, Global News reported that three different Belleville Shoppers Drug Marts were impacted by at least one case of COVID-19. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health and Loblaws, which owns Shoppers Drug Mart, would not say how many Shoppers Drug Mart employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Latest modelling suggests Ontario could see around 1,000 COVID-19 cases a day in October, officials say' Coronavirus: Latest modelling suggests Ontario could see around 1,000 COVID-19 cases a day in October, officials say
Coronavirus: Latest modelling suggests Ontario could see around 1,000 COVID-19 cases a day in October, officials say
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19BellevilleShoppers Drug MartNew CasesHastings Prince Edward Public Healthbelleville covid 19covid 19 bellevillenew COVID-19 casescoronavirus bellevilleHastings Prince Edward
Flyers
More weekly flyers