3 Shoppers Drug Marts in Belleville, Ont., impacted by COVID-19

Three Shoppers Drug Marts in Belleville, Ont., have been impacted by at least one positive case of COVID-19.

According to Loblaws, which owns Shoppers Drug Mart, their Belleville locations at Sidney Street and North Front Street were notified of an employee testing positive Sept. 26.

The Dundas Street East location in Belleville was notified of a positive case Sept. 24.

Currently, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is only recording two positive cases of the virus — one identified Sept. 28 and the other Sept. 24.

Neither the public health unit or Loblaws would say how many Belleville employees actually tested positive for the virus, both citing privacy concerns.

Loblaws says the last time the employee who tested positive worked at the 405 Dundas St. E. location was Sept. 20.

For the 390 North Front St. location, Loblaws says their employee’s last day was Sept. 22.

As for the 150 Sidney St. location, the employee’s last day was Sept. 23.

“Following all presumed positive cases at each location, we brought in third-party sanitization experts, and worked closely with local public health to ensure it was safe to reopen and that employees who may have been directly exposed are home self-isolating and monitoring for symptoms,” Loblaws said in a statement.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has yet to respond to further clarification questions.