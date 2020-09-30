Worker at Loblaws in Masonville area tests positive on presumptive coronavirus test

Send this page to someone via email

An employee at the Loblaws grocery store at 1740 Richmond St. N. in London, Ont., has tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19, according to the company.

Loblaw says that the positive test occurred “recently” and that “team members who worked closely with this individual are now at home in self-isolation, monitoring for any symptoms.”

The company did not say when, specifically, the test results came back, nor did it say what recent days the employee worked.

“We have been working with the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store,” read an email to Global News.

“The store also arranged for additional cleaning.”

Global News has reached out to the Middlesex-London Health Unit for comment but had yet to receive a response as of publication time.

Earlier this week, Premier Doug Ford made clear that the province is in the second wave the pandemic.

“We know that this wave will be more complicated, more complex. It will be worse than the first wave we faced earlier this year,” Ford said at his daily press briefing on Monday.

“But what we don’t know yet, is how bad the second wave will be.”

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues.