Health

Worker at Loblaws in Masonville area tests positive on presumptive coronavirus test

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 30, 2020 12:05 pm
Loblaw confirmed an employee at the Loblaws at 1740 Richmond Street North "recently tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19.".
An employee at the Loblaws grocery store at 1740 Richmond St. N. in London, Ont., has tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19, according to the company.

Loblaw says that the positive test occurred “recently” and that “team members who worked closely with this individual are now at home in self-isolation, monitoring for any symptoms.”

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak declared after 3 workers at northwest London Walmart test positive

The company did not say when, specifically, the test results came back, nor did it say what recent days the employee worked.

“We have been working with the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store,” read an email to Global News.

“The store also arranged for additional cleaning.”

Global News has reached out to the Middlesex-London Health Unit for comment but had yet to receive a response as of publication time.

Read more: Latest COVID-19 modelling suggests Ontario could see around 1,000 cases a day in October

Earlier this week, Premier Doug Ford made clear that the province is in the second wave the pandemic.

“We know that this wave will be more complicated, more complex. It will be worse than the first wave we faced earlier this year,” Ford said at his daily press briefing on Monday.

“But what we don’t know yet, is how bad the second wave will be.”

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues.

