Crime

Tools reported missing or stolen in 3 incidents in Port Hope: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 30, 2020 11:11 am
Police in Port Hope are investigating several incidents of missing or stolen tools.
Port Hope police are investigating three recent reports of tools being stolen in the town.

In one incident, a resident on Freeman Drive reported his blacksmith tools were mistakenly left by the side of the road when he was loading his truck. The hoof-care tools, such as hoof-stones, hoof-nippers and a knife, were in a black bag.

“It is believed someone may have thought they were discarded,” police stated.

In another incident on Sept. 26, tools were reported stolen from a shed at a Brown Street residence. Two Makia drills in a bag were believed to have been removed from the shed overnight Sept. 25 to 26.

A Burnham Street resident also reports tools missing after he left them by the side of the road while loading his truck. The tools were in a black and yellow Dewalt toolbox.

“Police believe someone may have thought the tools were discarded and took them,” police stated.

A white pickup truck with “Scrap Metal” written on it in black was seen in the area.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Port Hope police at 905-885-8123 ext. 142 or via email.

