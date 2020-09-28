Menu

Crime

Peterborough man found with stolen property from vehicles: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 10:57 am
A Peterborough man was arrested after allegedly rummaging through vehicles on Sunday evening.
A Peterborough man is facing several charges after allegedly rummaging through vehicles on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Sunday evening officers responded to the area of George and Princess streets for reports of a man rummaging through vehicles.

Peterborough woman arrested after package stolen from front porch, police say

Police located a man at the rear of a residence. He was allegedly found in possession of stolen property, drugs and tools utilized to access locked vehicles.

Daniel Laundry, 32, of Chamberlain Street was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime and one count each of trespassing at night, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a Schedule 1 substance and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released from custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 14, police said.

