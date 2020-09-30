Drivers who photographed Alberta rollover handed distracted driving tickets by RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are warning drivers to keep their hands on the wheel while travelling past accidents, saying a number of distracted driving tickets were issued on Tuesday to people using their cellphones to take pictures of a rollover.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 1 west of Suffield, Alta., just after noon for a semi-trailer that had rolled in the eastbound lanes after a tire burst.

The driver of the semi-trailer was seriously injured and had to be air-lifted to hospital in Calgary by HALO Air Ambulance, RCMP said.

In a Wednesday news release, RCMP said first responders noticed a handful of drivers taking photos of the rollover on their phones.

Officers said five $300 distracted driving tickets were issued — including one to the driver of a commercial vehicle.

“It is unlawful to drive a vehicle on a highway while holding, viewing or manipulating a cell phone,” police said.

The hamlet of Suffield is located about 170 kilometres northeast of Lethbridge.