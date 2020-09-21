Woman falls out car window onto highway while shooting Snapchat video

Send this page to someone via email

A British woman seeking the perfect Snapchat video ended up tumbling out of a car into a live traffic lane on the highway, in an incident that she only survived through pure “luck,” according to police.

The unnamed woman was hanging out the passenger’s window of a car when she fell on the M25 motorway outside London, according to Surrey Police.

“It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed,” police wrote on Twitter. They also shared a photo of the open car window.

The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.

It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed.#nowords

2846 pic.twitter.com/b7f1tPJTEb — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) – Surrey Police – UK (@SurreyRoadCops) September 19, 2020

The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, police told The Guardian.

A Snapchat video obtained by several U.K. tabloids appears to show a young woman in a bra leaning out the window of a vehicle at night. “I need to stop doing this 110mph imma (sic) end up dead,” the caption on the video reads, according to the Sun and the Daily Mail.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene for injures that were “not life-threatening or life-changing,” a police spokesperson told The Guardian.

No arrests were made, despite many calls on Twitter for the woman to be punished.

“People need to be made aware of the consequences of their actions,” one user tweeted at police.

“Think they found out the consequences their self [sic],” police wrote back , amid a flurry of responses to their critics.

“Those involved certainly learnt a thing or two that night.”

