Comments

Woman falls out car window onto highway while shooting Snapchat video

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Expert says distractions have always been around, mobile devices are not to blame
WATCH: Distracted driving is a growing problem across Canada, according to police

A British woman seeking the perfect Snapchat video ended up tumbling out of a car into a live traffic lane on the highway, in an incident that she only survived through pure “luck,” according to police.

The unnamed woman was hanging out the passenger’s window of a car when she fell on the M25 motorway outside London, according to Surrey Police.

“It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed,” police wrote on Twitter. They also shared a photo of the open car window.

The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, police told The Guardian.

A Snapchat video obtained by several U.K. tabloids appears to show a young woman in a bra leaning out the window of a vehicle at night. “I need to stop doing this 110mph imma (sic) end up dead,” the caption on the video reads, according to the Sun and the Daily Mail.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene for injures that were “not life-threatening or life-changing,” a police spokesperson told The Guardian.

No arrests were made, despite many calls on Twitter for the woman to be punished.

“People need to be made aware of the consequences of their actions,” one user tweeted at police.

“Think they found out the consequences their self [sic],” police wrote back, amid a flurry of responses to their critics.

“Those involved certainly learnt a thing or two that night.”

