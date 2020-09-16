Menu

Comments

Man finds suspected ‘brain’ wrapped in tinfoil on Lake Michigan shore

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 1:49 pm
This package was allegedly found on the shore of Lake Michigan in Racine, Wisc., on Sept. 15, 2020.
This package was allegedly found on the shore of Lake Michigan in Racine, Wisc., on Sept. 15, 2020. Jimmy Senda

WARNING: This story contains images some may find disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

Authorities in Wisconsin are scratching their heads after a construction worker found a suspected brain wrapped in tinfoil on the shore of Lake Michigan’s Racine Beach.

Jimmy Senda says he was scouring the shoreline for beach glass when he found the “brain” wrapped in tinfoil on Tuesday morning. The package also included foreign cash and flowers, he said.

Read more: ‘Unprecedented’: Birds mysteriously dropping dead across southwestern U.S.

“I came across this square package, wrapped in aluminum foil, and around it, it had a pink rubber band,” Senda told Fox 6.

“Curiosity got to me, so I popped it open and it looked like a chicken breast — kind of. It took a little bit for it to really (register) of what was going on.

“It was a brain.”

This package was allegedly found on the shore of Lake Michigan in Racine, Wisc., on Sept. 15, 2020.
This package was allegedly found on the shore of Lake Michigan in Racine, Wisc., on Sept. 15, 2020. Jimmy Senda

Senda says he found the package in Samuel Myers Park, Racine, which lies about 100 kilometres north of Chicago and across the lake from Grand Rapids, Mich.

He first posted the photos in a community Facebook group, according to the Racine Journal Times. He has since shared them on his Facebook page.

Racine police are investigating the discovery, they told CBS 58.

The item has been sent to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office to determine if it’s real and, if so, what animal it belonged to. They don’t think it’s human but are awaiting confirmation.

Read more: Epic snail mail: U.S. postcard stamped in 1920 arrives a century late

Senda says he’s glad he found it before someone else.

“There’s kids that play here,” he told CBS 58.

“I mean, I mentally can take it, I can handle it. But who knows some people may not be able to handle it like I did.”

