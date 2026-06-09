Ontario man charged in Nova Scotia in alleged online investment scam

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An Ontario man has been charged with fraud in Nova Scotia in an online investment scam that RCMP allege involved multiple victims from across Canada.

Lunenburg District RCMP said they first received a report from a person in Hebbville, N.S., in October 2023. The person told police they had invested more than $65,000 with what they believed was a real U.K.-based investment company.

“The victim attempted to purchase Government of Canada savings bonds and sent wire transfers to bank accounts they were told were affiliated with the legitimate business,” police said in a Tuesday release.

3:07 How to Watch Out for Investment Scams

According to the RCMP, victims were led to believe they would earn interest on their investments but when interest payments didn’t come and they tried to contact the company, things began to unravel.

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“Due to the volume of reports across the country, the complaints were forwarded to the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region’s Integrated Market Enforcement Team (IMET) in Calgary,” RCMP said.

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The team identified a suspect connected to the Hebbville, N.S., complaint “following a lengthy investigation.”

A 65-year-old man from Palgrave, Ont., has been charged with fraud and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court in Nova Scotia on June 17.

“Fraud investigations are often complex and can span multiple jurisdictions, which makes them challenging,” Cpl. Dominic Laflamme of the Lunenburg District RCMP said in a statement.

“That’s why it’s so important that victims report these incidents. This case demonstrates how information shared across jurisdictions can help police identify suspects and advance investigations.”

Anyone who suspects they are the victim of a scam can contact local police, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or Crime Stoppers.