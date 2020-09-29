TC Energy confirms ‘staffing changes’ being made ‘to remain competitive’

Send this page to someone via email

A major Calgary pipeline firm working on the Keystone XL pipeline project confirmed Tuesday it is making staffing changes “to remain competitive and optimize our operations.”

TC Energy issued a statement to Global News in response to questions about whether the company was laying off workers. TC Energy did not say if it was letting anyone go.

“Our Canada gas operations and projects team is implementing a new structure to ensure the optimal skill sets to navigate the next tranche of our expansion and operations,” the company’s statement reads.

“TC Energy continually reviews our organizational structure and processes to ensure we continue to deliver safe and reliable services while meeting the needs of our customers.”

A spokesperson for Alberta’s energy minister told Global News that the changes being implemented by the company “are not related to the Keystone XL project.”

“The Government of Alberta has a direct financial interest in KXL but does not decide the day-to-day operations or management of TC Energy,” Kavi Bal said in an email.

“The government is taking action with Alberta’s Recovery Plan — a bold, ambitious long-term strategy to build, diversify and create tens of thousands of jobs.”

At a news conference in Calgary on Tuesday afternoon, Opposition Energy Critic Irfan Sabir accused the Alberta government of giving TC Energy billions of dollars “with no strings attached.”

“This was supposed to be jobs and get our products to market,” he told reporters. “Instead, the Keystone XL project is embroiled in legal and political uncertainty and the company itself is laying off people right here in Calgary.

“This isn’t a good sign for Calgary. This isn’t a good sign for Alberta.”

Sabir said TC Energy has also benefited from the Kenney government’s corporate tax cuts.

“And yet, like Husky and Encana, all Albertans get is layoffs and investment in other jurisdictions,” he said.

Once complete, the Keystone XL project is expected to transport up to 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Alberta to Nebraska.

In March, the Alberta government agreed to invest about $1.5 billion as equity in the US$8-billion Keystone project, which has faced numerous political and regulatory setbacks in the U.S. over the years.

It’s expected that the remaining US$6.9 billion will be funded through a US$4.2-billion project level credit facility to be fully guaranteed by the Alberta government and a US$2.7-billion investment by TC Energy.

At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Opposition Economic Development Critic Deron Bilous blamed the Alberta government for what he called an insufficient response to the province’s ailing economy and for presiding over mounting job losses.

“We need a plan that sets Alberta up for the future,” he said. “One that supports our oil and gas sector while investing in new industries and new technologies.”

Bilous added that he believes the province should continue to support its oil and gas sector, however, noting that “it does not have to be one or the other.”

“The NDP is working on a plan just like that and our leader Rachel Notley will have more to say in the coming weeks.”

Global News has reached out to Premier Jason Kenney’s office for reaction to the comments made by Bilous and Sabir and will update this story once we receive a response.

Just last week, the company announced its president and CEO Russ Girling will retire at the end of the year and give up his seat on the board of directors. He is to be replaced as director and CEO by chief operating officer Francois Poirier.

–With files from Global News’ Tomasia DaSilva and The Canadian Press’ Dan Healing