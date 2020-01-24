Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Money

Encana completes corporate shakeup as it becomes Ovintiv, shifts to U.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2020 5:23 pm
Updated January 24, 2020 5:24 pm
Encana Corporation moving to U.S.
WATCH ABOVE: Some Global News videos about Encana.

Encana Corp. says it has completed its corporate reorganization under the new name Ovintiv Inc.

The shake-up also includes technically moving the company to be U.S.-based, though the company says the move won’t change how the Calgary-based company runs its day-to-day activities.

Company CEO Doug Suttles said in announcing the change that the domicile move to the U.S. would give the company access to larger pools of investment in U.S. index funds and passively managed accounts, as well as better align it with its U.S. peers.

READ MORE: Alberta court approves Encana reorganization that will see energy firm move HQ to Denver

More than 90 per cent of shareholder votes cast were in favour of the change.

Suttles, who went to school in Texas and lives in Denver, came on as CEO of Encana in 2013.

Story continues below advertisement

Encana was created in 2002 through the merger of Alberta Energy Company Ltd., founded in the 1970s by the provincial government, and PanCanadian Energy Corp., the roots of which can be traced back to the construction of the Canadian Pacific railroad.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
BusinessOilEnergyOil and GasmoneyCalgary businessEncanaEncana CorpOvintivDoug SuttlesOvintiv Inc.
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.