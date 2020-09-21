Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

TC Energy chief executive Russ Girling to retire at the end of the year

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2020 10:12 am
Russ Girling addresses the company's annual meeting after shareholders approved a name change to TC Energy in Calgary, Friday, May 3, 2019.
Russ Girling addresses the company's annual meeting after shareholders approved a name change to TC Energy in Calgary, Friday, May 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

TC Energy Corp. says chief executive Russ Girling will retire at the end of this year.

The pipeline company says he will be replaced by chief operating officer Francois Poirier who will be promoted to the top job on Jan. 1, 2021.

Poirier will join the company’s board of directors at the same time.

Trending Stories

Read more: TC Energy says new U.S. permit to boost Keystone pipeline oil exports by next year

Girling, who has been CEO since 2010, has led the company formerly known as TransCanada Corp. through a period of growth and transformation as well as its attempt to build the Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

TC Energy announced earlier this year it would go ahead with the controversial project after the Alberta government agreed to invest and provide a loan guarantee to jump-start the work.

Story continues below advertisement

Girling is expected to help Poirier with the transition through Feb. 28.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Keystone XLKeystone XL pipelineTC EnergyTC Energy CorpRuss GirlingKeystone XL Pipeline ExpansionFrancois PoirierTC Energy CEO
Flyers
More weekly flyers