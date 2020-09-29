Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in collision on Barlow Trail in Calgary

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 4:22 pm
First responders on the scene of a fatal motorcycle collision on Barlow Trail on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
First responders on the scene of a fatal motorcycle collision on Barlow Trail on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Global News

A man in his 20s was killed Tuesday afternoon after a collision between a vehicle and the motorcycle he was driving.

According to Calgary EMS, paramedics were called to Barlow Trail between 26 and 27 street just before 12:30 p.m.

Paramedics declared the single occupant of the motorcycle dead at the scene, despite early efforts to save him, EMS said.

Calgary police said southbound Barlow Trail at Memorial Drive was closed while officers conducted their investigation.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary TrafficCalgary roadsBarlow Trail fatal motorcycle collisionBarlow Trail motorcycle collisionBarlow Trail motorcyclist killed collisionCalgary fatal motorcycle collisionCalgary motorcyclist killed collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers