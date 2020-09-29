Motorcyclist killed in collision on Barlow Trail in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 20s was killed Tuesday afternoon after a collision between a vehicle and the motorcycle he was driving.

According to Calgary EMS, paramedics were called to Barlow Trail between 26 and 27 street just before 12:30 p.m.

Paramedics declared the single occupant of the motorcycle dead at the scene, despite early efforts to save him, EMS said.

Calgary police said southbound Barlow Trail at Memorial Drive was closed while officers conducted their investigation.

UPDATE: Two vehicle incident, Barlow Tr at 26 St SE, the road is closed b/w 26 St SE and south of the Max Bell Centre Entrance. Please avoid the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/lFgRBFGYzR — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) September 29, 2020

