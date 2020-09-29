Man charged with attempted murder, 4 robberies in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police said they have charged a man with attempted murder in relation to an incident that occurred in Halifax last November as well as four robberies that occurred in Dartmouth this month.

On Sept. 25, police said they arrested Gregory Thomas Weeks, 28, of Dartmouth in the 1600 block of King Street in Windsor, N.S.

Weeks is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Tuesday to face charges of:

attempted murder

four counts of robbery

five counts of possession of a dangerous weapon

using a firearm in the commission of an offence

discharging a firearm with intent

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

assault with a weapon

fleeing police

dangerous operation of a conveyance

two counts of operating a conveyance while prohibited

The charges are in relation to a number of incidents. The first occurred on Nov. 25, 2019, when police responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Tower Terrace in Halifax.

“A woman inside a residence was struck with a bullet that was fired through a window from outside the residence. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a press release.

1:36 Armed robbery in Hammonds Plains results in brief manhunt Armed robbery in Hammonds Plains results in brief manhunt

On Sept. 3, 2020, police responded to a robbery at the Esso gas station at 174 Ochterloney St. in Dartmouth.

“A man with a knife entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes. The suspect took a quantity of cash and cigarettes and fled on foot towards Prince Albert Road.”

Two other robberies also took place on Sept. 4, one at Highfield Variety at 94 Highfield Park Dr. in Dartmouth and the other the Irving gas station at 200 Waverley Rd. in Dartmouth.

Another robbery occurred Sept. 23 in the 0-100 block of Kennedy Drive Dartmouth.

“A man responded to an advertisement of a vehicle that was for sale. When the man went to meet the seller, he produced a knife and attempted to take the vehicle,” police said.

According to HRP, the seller locked himself in the vehicle and the suspect fled on foot.