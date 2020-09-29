Man charged with attempted murder, 4 robberies in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police said they have charged a man with attempted murder in relation to an incident that occurred in Halifax last November as well as four robberies that occurred in Dartmouth this month.
On Sept. 25, police said they arrested Gregory Thomas Weeks, 28, of Dartmouth in the 1600 block of King Street in Windsor, N.S.
Weeks is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Tuesday to face charges of:
- attempted murder
- four counts of robbery
- five counts of possession of a dangerous weapon
- using a firearm in the commission of an offence
- discharging a firearm with intent
- careless use of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- assault with a weapon
- fleeing police
- dangerous operation of a conveyance
- two counts of operating a conveyance while prohibited
The charges are in relation to a number of incidents. The first occurred on Nov. 25, 2019, when police responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Tower Terrace in Halifax.
“A woman inside a residence was struck with a bullet that was fired through a window from outside the residence. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a press release.
On Sept. 3, 2020, police responded to a robbery at the Esso gas station at 174 Ochterloney St. in Dartmouth.
“A man with a knife entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes. The suspect took a quantity of cash and cigarettes and fled on foot towards Prince Albert Road.”
Two other robberies also took place on Sept. 4, one at Highfield Variety at 94 Highfield Park Dr. in Dartmouth and the other the Irving gas station at 200 Waverley Rd. in Dartmouth.
Another robbery occurred Sept. 23 in the 0-100 block of Kennedy Drive Dartmouth.
“A man responded to an advertisement of a vehicle that was for sale. When the man went to meet the seller, he produced a knife and attempted to take the vehicle,” police said.
According to HRP, the seller locked himself in the vehicle and the suspect fled on foot.
