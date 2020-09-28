Vancouver police investigating collision that killed 74-year-old female pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are investigating the city’s sixth pedestrian fatality of the year, after a 74-year-old woman died when she was struck by a vehicle in West Point Grey today.

Vancouver police Constable Tania Visintin said in a release that the woman was walking in the intersection of West 10th Avenue and Sasamat Street just before 5 p.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle making a turn.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, and is cooperating with police.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam video is asked to contact VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.