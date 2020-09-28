Menu

Crime

Quebec coroner launching public inquest into fatal 2017 Montreal police intervention

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2020 8:40 pm
Quebec's independent police watchdog said in 2018 that four Montreal police officers tried to subdue Celik inside the residence, including with the use of a baton. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
Quebec's independent police watchdog said in 2018 that four Montreal police officers tried to subdue Celik inside the residence, including with the use of a baton.Quebec's independent police watchdog said in 2018 that four Montreal police officers tried to subdue Celik inside the residence, including with the use of a baton. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

The Quebec coroner’s office is launching a public inquest into the 2017 death of a Montreal-area man who was killed during a police intervention.

Koray Kevin Celik, 28, was in crisis when police were called to his home shortly after 2 a.m. on March 6, 2017.

Click to play video 'Man dies after physical intervention with police in Île-Bizard' Man dies after physical intervention with police in Île-Bizard
Man dies after physical intervention with police in Île-Bizard

Celik’s parents, who witnessed their son’s death, said they called 911 to get police to stop their son, who was intoxicated at the time of the incident, from driving a car.

Quebec’s independent police watchdog said in 2018 that four Montreal police officers tried to subdue Celik inside the residence, including with the use of a baton.

Read more: Man dies after physical intervention with police in Île-Bizard

Celik’s father, Cesur, previously said he witnessed the officers repeatedly beat his son with their feet and knees.

Quebec coroner Karine Spenard will lead the public inquest into the death.

The coroner’s office did not immediately say when the inquest would begin.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
