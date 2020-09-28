Quebec coroner launching public inquest into fatal 2017 Montreal police intervention

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec coroner’s office is launching a public inquest into the 2017 death of a Montreal-area man who was killed during a police intervention.

Koray Kevin Celik, 28, was in crisis when police were called to his home shortly after 2 a.m. on March 6, 2017.

2:08 Man dies after physical intervention with police in Île-Bizard Man dies after physical intervention with police in Île-Bizard

Celik’s parents, who witnessed their son’s death, said they called 911 to get police to stop their son, who was intoxicated at the time of the incident, from driving a car.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s independent police watchdog said in 2018 that four Montreal police officers tried to subdue Celik inside the residence, including with the use of a baton.

Celik’s father, Cesur, previously said he witnessed the officers repeatedly beat his son with their feet and knees.

Quebec coroner Karine Spenard will lead the public inquest into the death.

The coroner’s office did not immediately say when the inquest would begin.