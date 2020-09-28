Menu

Comments

Health

Guelph reports no new coronavirus cases, but 10 are still unassigned

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 3:45 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Doug Ford says Ontario has entered 2nd wave of COVID-19' Coronavirus: Doug Ford says Ontario has entered 2nd wave of COVID-19
WATCH: As Ontario recorded a spike in new COVID-19 cases across the province, with 700 daily infections reported, Premier Doug Ford announced that the province has entered a second wave of the virus, which he said would be “more complicated, more complex” and worse than the first wave earlier in the year. He added that Ontarians' actions would determine “if we face a wave or a tsunami.”

Guelph reported no new novel coronavirus cases on Monday, but its local health unit says some cases have not been assigned to a municipality.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported 16 new cases in its jurisdiction and while it listed Guelph as having none, it listed only six cases between the two counties.

Read more: ‘Ontario is now in the 2nd wave of COVID-19,' Premier Doug Ford says

A spokesperson for public health said there are 10 new cases that they do not have a location for yet. Some or all of them could be assigned to Guelph in the coming days.

Without those 10 cases confirmed, Guelph has 18 active cases including two people being treated in hospital.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor says no ‘definitive evidence’ mutations have had significant effect on virus' Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor says no ‘definitive evidence’ mutations have had significant effect on virus
Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor says no ‘definitive evidence’ mutations have had significant effect on virus

There have been 303 confirmed cases in the city during the pandemic, including 274 people who have recovered and 11 who have died.

Guelph’s assessment clinic has conducted 37,473 tests. Over 33,000 tests have come back negative, but there are 3,483 tests that are still pending.

Read more: Ontario hospitals call on government to move certain regions back to Stage 2

Ontario reported 700 new cases on Monday, marking a new record for the most daily infections ever recorded in the province.

Almost half of them were reported in Toronto.

CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesGuelphCOVID-19 updateGuelph coronavirusGuelph NewsGuelph COVID-19Guelph coronavirus cases
