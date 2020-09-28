Guelph reports no new coronavirus cases, but 10 are still unassigned

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported no new novel coronavirus cases on Monday, but its local health unit says some cases have not been assigned to a municipality.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported 16 new cases in its jurisdiction and while it listed Guelph as having none, it listed only six cases between the two counties.

A spokesperson for public health said there are 10 new cases that they do not have a location for yet. Some or all of them could be assigned to Guelph in the coming days.

Without those 10 cases confirmed, Guelph has 18 active cases including two people being treated in hospital.

There have been 303 confirmed cases in the city during the pandemic, including 274 people who have recovered and 11 who have died.

Guelph’s assessment clinic has conducted 37,473 tests. Over 33,000 tests have come back negative, but there are 3,483 tests that are still pending.

Ontario reported 700 new cases on Monday, marking a new record for the most daily infections ever recorded in the province.

Almost half of them were reported in Toronto.

