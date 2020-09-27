B.C. man completes cross-country bike trip while wearing COVID-19 mask

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man has completed a trip by bike from the Pacific to the Atlantic oceans, all while wearing a COVID-19 mask.

Along the way, he raised more than $20,000 for cancer research and more than $4,000 for COVID-19 relief.

Jake Musgrave set off from Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver on Aug. 28.

At the time, he told Global News he wanted to complete the entire journey masked in order to prove that they’re safe to wear, even while doing extreme activities.

“I believe if I can do it, anyone can,” he told Global News in August.

“I’ve heard excuses: it’s too itchy, it’s annoying, they break. But it’s not really a big deal to get used to it.” Tweet This

After 25 days of consecutive cycling, Musgrave came down with the flu and spent two days in Quebec rehydrating and recuperating before getting back in the saddle.

Musgrave wasn’t able to achieve his original goal of traversing the Maritimes, due to COVID-19 restrictions barring entry to non-residents.

“So we did the next best thing: putting his foot in the Atlantic Ocean via the St. Lawrence River, as well as putting his foot in the ocean water at the Quebec New Brunswick border,” wrote Musgrave and his team on Instagram.

Musgrave said a key motivation for the ride was to honour his father, a Vancouver firefighter who died of leukemia.