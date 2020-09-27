Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Man dead after crashing Mclaren on Hwy 1 in West Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 27, 2020 2:32 pm
First responders at the scene of a fatal one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
First responders at the scene of a fatal one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Ryan Stelting

A 38-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in West Vancouver overnight.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, near 21st Street, according to West Vancouver police.

Read more: Lamborghini in B.C. supercar rally involved in serious crash that left 2 children in hospital

First responders arrived to find a 2019 Mclaren flipped into a ditch and badly damaged.

The sole occupant of the vehicle suffered fatal injuries, said police.

READ MORE: Porsche participating in charity rally for first responders impounded for excessive speeding

Trending Stories

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police believe speed and road conditions may have been a factor.

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 1 was closed westbound for about six hours as police investigated.

Click to play video 'Need for excessive speed: Police across B.C. impounding vehicles going more than 40km over limit during pandemic' Need for excessive speed: Police across B.C. impounding vehicles going more than 40km over limit during pandemic
Need for excessive speed: Police across B.C. impounding vehicles going more than 40km over limit during pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashFatal CrashFatal CollisionFatal AccidentMcLarenMcLaren Crash2019 mclarenfatal mclaren crashfatal west vancouver crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers