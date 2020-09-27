Man dead after crashing Mclaren on Hwy 1 in West Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in West Vancouver overnight.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, near 21st Street, according to West Vancouver police.

First responders arrived to find a 2019 Mclaren flipped into a ditch and badly damaged.

The sole occupant of the vehicle suffered fatal injuries, said police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police believe speed and road conditions may have been a factor.

Highway 1 was closed westbound for about six hours as police investigated.

