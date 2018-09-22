Speeding Porsche impounded while participating in charity rally for first responders

The driver of a Porsche who was participating in a charity supercar rally to raise money for first responders found themselves on the wrong side of the law Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Highway 1 between Taylor Way and 15th Street, where West Vancouver police say they clocked the vehicle travelling at 138 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

Police say the roads were extremely wet and there was heavy rain at the time.

#wvpdtraffic member just impounded a Porsche 911 for excessive speed on Hwy 1. 138km/h in a posted 90 zone with heavy rain and very wet roads. Please check yourself before you wreck yourself and others. Slow down, maintain safe distance. Get home safe! — West Vancouver PD (@WestVanPolice) September 22, 2018

“Please check yourself before you wreck yourself and others,” police posted to Twitter.

READ MORE: These supercar drivers couldn’t wait to get to the track. Now they’ve lost their wheels

Police said the driver was given a $368 excessive speeding ticket and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

According to police, there were about 100 Porsches on the road at the time.

WATCH: Ferrari driver clocked doing 210 km/h will fight charges

The annual Porsche Rally was underway, a charity event in which Porsche owners travel in a group from Langley, B.C., to Whistler.

The event raises money for the 911 Charity Fund, which supports 911 emergency services. This year’s beneficiary is the Pemberton Fire Rescue service.

READ MORE: 3 vehicles in West Vancouver impounded in single night for excessive speeding

This year’s event also celebrated the 70th anniversary of Porsche, and the impounded vehicle was bearing matching Vancouver Porsche Rally and 70th anniversary decals.

The Porsche Rally’s website describes the event as a “driving rally” and warns drivers that speed limits on the Sea-to-Sky Highway must be followed.

Global News has requested comment from the event organizers.