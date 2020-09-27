Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Sept. 27

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Ontario reports nearly 500 cases

Ontario reported 491 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 49,831.

It’s the biggest single-day increase in cases since May 2 when 511 were reported.

“Locally, there are 137 new cases in Toronto with 131 in Peel, 58 in Ottawa and 58 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Sixty-three per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.”

Elliott said more than 42,500 additional tests have been completed, which is among all-time highs.

Around 600 people possibly exposed at Toronto bar

Toronto Public Health says around 600 people may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus after three staff members at a bar tested positive.

Officials said the possible exposure period is from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22 at the Regulars Bar on King Street, near Bathurst Street.

All known close contacts of the individuals who tested positive have been contacted, officials said. Anyone not contacted is viewed as low risk.

People who attended the bar are being advised to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days since their last visit and if symptoms develop, self-isolate and get tested.

Toronto restaurant closed after employee tests positive

Reyna on King, a restaurant located near Parliament and King streets, is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive.

In a social media post, the restaurant said the employee last worked mid-week.

Neighbouring Reyna Bazaar is also closed for deep cleaning while employees are tested, the post said.

“Unfortunately, we have had to cancel all reservations for the next few days and will re-open as soon as we have the green light that our team has a clean bill of health and it is safe to re-open,” the restaurant said.

“We feel confident that this is a one-off incident as nobody else on the team was showing any symptoms and our health and safety procedures are very strict.”