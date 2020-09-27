Menu

Comments

Health

Coronavirus: Around 600 people possibly exposed after 3 employees at Toronto bar test positive

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The Regulars Bar on King Street.
The Regulars Bar on King Street. Dave Kotyk / Global News

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says around 600 people may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus after three staff members at a bar tested positive.

In a news release issued Sunday, officials said the possible exposure period is from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22 at the Regulars Bar on King Street, near Bathurst Street.

Officials said all known close contacts of the individuals who tested positive have been contacted. Anyone not contacted is viewed as low risk.

Read more: 7 people linked to Toronto restaurant test positive, around 1,700 possibly exposed

“TPH estimates approximately 600 people may have been at the venue during this time,” the news release read.

“As a precaution, TPH is asking anyone who was at Regulars Bar between Sept. 13 and Sept. 22 to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after their visit.”

If someone does develop symptoms, they should contact TPH, go for a COVID-19 test and self-isolate, officials said.

Health officials thanked management at Regular Bars for working with them through their investigation.

News of the cases at the bar came one day after TPH said 1,700 people could have been exposed to COVID-19 at Yonge Street Warehouse after two patrons and five employees tested positive.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario restaurant and bar owners adapt to new rules to stop COVID-19 spread' Coronavirus: Ontario restaurant and bar owners adapt to new rules to stop COVID-19 spread
Coronavirus: Ontario restaurant and bar owners adapt to new rules to stop COVID-19 spread
