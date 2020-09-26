Menu

Health

Quebec injects $85 million into schools to fight COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2020 3:50 pm



The Quebec government is investing $85 million in schools to adapt to the new reality of COVID-19.

About $25 million of that amount will be used to train and hire employees to better supervise students during the pandemic.

The Ministry of Education says schools can also use the cash to take on staff for maintenance and disinfection.

Another $25 million will go toward improving distance learning through subscriptions to educational resources as well as teacher training.

In addition, $20 million will be invested in school ventilation and the remaining $15 million will be injected into school transport for new buses and drivers.

The announcement came as Quebec reported 698 new cases of COVID-19 today, the highest single-day tally since May.

In a press release Saturday morning, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said these investments meet community demands.

“They will make it possible to more effectively support all preschool, elementary and secondary school students, and more particularly those who have fallen behind due to the pandemic,” he said.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19QuebecEducation
