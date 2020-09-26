Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Sept. 26

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

Ontario reports 435 new cases after record number of tests completed

Ontario reported 435 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 49,340.

It marks a slight increase compared to the previous two days when 409 cases were reported on each day.

“Locally, there are 131 new cases in Toronto with 110 in Peel and 45 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott noted on Twitter.

“Sixty-four per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.”

More than 43,200 additional tests were completed, marking a single-day record for the province.

3 Toronto businesses ordered to close named

Toronto officials have named three of four hospitality businesses that were ordered to close after the city’s medical officer said she was concerned about COVID-19 health measures not being followed.

They are: MARBL, Casa Mezcal, and King Taps — all on King Street.

A fourth business was not yet named as it was still in the process of being served a closure order, officials said.

A statement posted to King Taps’ Instagram account said: “The wellbeing of our guests and staff is our highest possible priority and we are cooperating fully with Toronto Public Health … To that end, a deep clean of the restaurant is being conducted and a review of onsite practices and protocols is under way.”

The statement also said that any guests who visited the facility on Sept. 6, 9, 10 and 11 “may wish to contact Toronto Public Health.”

Meanwhile, a message posted to MARBL’s Instagram account said the business is closed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Performer, customer who attended Toronto bar test positive

A drag performer and a customer who attended a bar in The Village have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Crews & Tangos posted about the cases on their Instagram page.

Management at the facility said a customer who attended the bar on Sept. 18 between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. tested positive. A performer also tested positive; her last performance was on Sept. 18.