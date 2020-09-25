Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

153 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Alberta on Friday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted September 25, 2020 5:41 pm
Click to play video 'Hinshaw does not think Alberta is in a second COVID-19 wave' Hinshaw does not think Alberta is in a second COVID-19 wave
Dr. Deena Hinshaw discusses a possible second wave of COVID-19 in Alberta, and how it could be avoided.

Alberta confirmed an additional 153 cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total of active cases in the province to 1,497.

Of those, 786 are in the Edmonton zone and 518 are in the Calgary zone.

Read more: Coronavirus: Alberta has 1.02% positivity rate; 4% of schools have active cases

There are 16 in the Central zone, 41 in the South zone and 129 in the North zone. There are seven active cases not associated with a specific zone.

No new deaths were reported on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 56 people in hospital with 14 of those in the ICU.

Click to play video 'COVID-19: Hinshaw says Thanksgiving dinners can go ahead with safety measures in place' COVID-19: Hinshaw says Thanksgiving dinners can go ahead with safety measures in place
COVID-19: Hinshaw says Thanksgiving dinners can go ahead with safety measures in place

To date, 15,585 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19 and the province has conducted 1,269,261 tests.

Read more: The pros and cons of COVID-19 saliva tests, as Alberta explores testing method

A total of 17,343 Albertans have contracted the novel coronavirus.

