153 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Alberta on Friday

Alberta confirmed an additional 153 cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total of active cases in the province to 1,497.

Of those, 786 are in the Edmonton zone and 518 are in the Calgary zone.

There are 16 in the Central zone, 41 in the South zone and 129 in the North zone. There are seven active cases not associated with a specific zone.

No new deaths were reported on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 56 people in hospital with 14 of those in the ICU.

1:49 COVID-19: Hinshaw says Thanksgiving dinners can go ahead with safety measures in place COVID-19: Hinshaw says Thanksgiving dinners can go ahead with safety measures in place

To date, 15,585 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19 and the province has conducted 1,269,261 tests.

A total of 17,343 Albertans have contracted the novel coronavirus.