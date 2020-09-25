Coronavirus: Active cases remain at 9 for Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday

It comes after four new cases were reported on Thursday — three of whom are students at Adam Scott Collegiate Vocational Institute, a north-end high school in Peterborough.

As of Friday’s update, the health unit now has 116 cases and 105 are considered resolved. There are currently nine active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care home in Peterborough remains in effect after an employee tested positive, the health unit said Friday.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 within the health region, both in Peterborough in April.

The health unit also reported more than 28,200 people have been tested.

The drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park in Peterborough runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays for asymptomatic patients; testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

