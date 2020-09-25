Only 1 active case of COVID-19 remains in Nova Scotia as of Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19, with only one active case remaining in the province.

According to the province, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,015 Nova Scotia tests the day before.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 90,719 negative test results, 1,087 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

According to the province, one person is currently hospitalized in ICU.

As of Friday, the province said 1,021 cases are now considered resolved.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

If anyone experiences two or more of the following symptoms, they should ask if an assessment is needed:

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath

