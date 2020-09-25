Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Only 1 active case of COVID-19 remains in Nova Scotia as of Friday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 10:43 am
Getty Images

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19, with only one active case remaining in the province.

According to the province, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,015 Nova Scotia tests the day before.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 90,719 negative test results, 1,087 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases on Thursday

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the province, one person is currently hospitalized in ICU.

As of Friday, the province said 1,021 cases are now considered resolved.

Trending Stories

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

Story continues below advertisement

If anyone experiences two or more of the following symptoms, they should ask if an assessment is needed:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
How COVID-19 Has Changed the Workplace
How COVID-19 Has Changed the Workplace
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsNova Scotiacoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers