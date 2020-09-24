Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases on Thursday

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with only one active case remaining in the province.
According to the province, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 889 Nova Scotia tests the day before.
To date, Nova Scotia has 89,930 negative test results, 1,087 positive COVID-19 cases, and 65 deaths.
The province said one person is currently hospitalized in ICU.
As of Thursday, 1,021 cases are considered now resolved.
In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are asked to see if an assessment is needed:
- sore throat
- runny nose
- headache
- shortness of breath
