Health

Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases on Thursday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 11:41 am
Passengers wear face masks on a Halifax Transit ferry as it arrives in Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Passengers wear face masks on a Halifax Transit ferry as it arrives in Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday, July 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with only one active case remaining in the province.

According to the province, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 889 Nova Scotia tests the day before.

1 new case of COVID-19 reported in N.S. Tuesday, easing of long-term care restrictions underway

To date, Nova Scotia has 89,930 negative test results, 1,087 positive COVID-19 cases, and 65 deaths.

The province said one person is currently hospitalized in ICU.

As of Thursday, 1,021 cases are considered now resolved.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.
In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are asked to see if an assessment is needed:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
