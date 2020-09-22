Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia to provide update on COVID-19 Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 9:42 am
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Nova Scotia is easing some visitor restrictions in long-term care homes, but is making masks mandatory on public transportation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Nova Scotia is easing some visitor restrictions in long-term care homes, but is making masks mandatory on public transportation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

The province said that the briefing is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. AT.

READ MORE: 1 probable case of COVID-19 involving Dalhousie student reported in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia on Monday reported one probable case of COVID-19 involving a Dalhousie University student, who has received indeterminate test results, and no new confirmed cases of the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To date, Nova Scotia has 87,928 negative test results, 1,086 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.
Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.
In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
Alyse Gets Tested for COVID-19
Alyse Gets Tested for COVID-19
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsNova Scotiacoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers