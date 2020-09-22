Nova Scotia to provide update on COVID-19 Tuesday

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.
The province said that the briefing is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. AT.
Nova Scotia on Monday reported one probable case of COVID-19 involving a Dalhousie University student, who has received indeterminate test results, and no new confirmed cases of the virus.
To date, Nova Scotia has 87,928 negative test results, 1,086 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.
The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.
In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Headache
- Shortness of breath
