Nova Scotia to provide update on COVID-19 Tuesday

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

The province said that the briefing is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. AT.

Nova Scotia on Monday reported one probable case of COVID-19 involving a Dalhousie University student, who has received indeterminate test results, and no new confirmed cases of the virus.

To date, Nova Scotia has 87,928 negative test results, 1,086 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath 5:35 Alyse Gets Tested for COVID-19 Alyse Gets Tested for COVID-19 In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed: